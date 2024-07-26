Lutz apartment fire that displaced 10 families and killed a dog is under investigation

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue continued its investigation into a three-alarm apartment complex fire Friday, a day after the flames forced 10 families out of their homes.

The fire spread quickly minutes before firefighters responded to the Turtle Creek Apartments off Bearss Ave. shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

"I had some real booming at my front door, knocking, and I opened the door. Firemen said you need to evacuate, your building is on fire," said Nancy Ackerman, one of the tenants impacted by the fire. "I jumped up, got my purse, ran out and there were flames and smoke billowing out of the center of the building."

It took crews nearly an hour to get the flames under control, fire officials said, with 12 units and 25 people impacted. A dog didn't survive, but all of the people were able to make it out without any serious injuries.

"We rarely get a three-alarm fire, if that tells you anything," said Danny Alvarez, a spokesperson for Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. "We were very lucky that no one was inside, everyone was able to get out. Unfortunately, and very sadly, we did have one pet, a dog, perish."

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Firefighters rescued one of Ackerman's four cats. Another one made it out on its own, but as of late Friday, Ackerman was still waiting to see if the other two survived inside her apartment, which she hoped suffered mostly water damage because it's on the lower level.

"They're my life, you know, as a senior. Oh, I'm up in age and they're my little companions," Ackerman said, adding she feels fortunate neighbors reacted quickly to the fire. "Thank God someone noticed the smoke and, next thing you know, that's what the yelling was about. The residents started yelling, getting people's attention, and somebody called quick for services, for the fire department because they were here, Johnny on the spot. So, praise the Lord."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

