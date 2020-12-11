Lutz restaurant collecting Christmas presents for foster children

Station House BBQ in Lutz recognized that 2020 has been a trying year for families and in particular, foster families with extra kids. Part of Station House BBQ's business model has always been giving back to the community.

"God's placed it on my heart to serve the needy," stated owner Anthony Fonseca.

So partnering with Family Forever of Tampa Bay (FFTB) was a natural way for the Fonseca family to use their business to bless foster families this Christmas. They did so by setting up an Angel Tree for FFTB in the restaurant.

"We sent one tag for each child," shared Allison Fonseca. "It's got the name and the age and gender."

Patrons can choose a tag and will find the child's wish list there.

"Some of them are super specific, (and) some of them are super broad," Allison Fonseca explained.

People are welcome to adopt as many as they like and are encouraged to get the unwrapped gifts back to Station House BBQ before December 17.

"We even have a fire truck to deliver the gifts from," said Allison Fonseca. "It really makes their day."

"It's so worth doing," she shared. "It's heartbreaking to see what some of the kids go through. We want to do everything that we can to make them know that they are loved."

Station House BBQ is located at 16319 N Florida Ave. in Lutz.

Click here for more information about Family Forever of Tampa Bay.

