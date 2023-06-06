Luxury Tampa athletic wear brand makes using fitness trackers easier

ObservaMé is a luxury athletic wear company based in Tampa Bay.

Owner Karen Fultz-Robinson says the brand focuses on wellness, innovation and sustainability.

ObservaMé was featured in Time magazine and is based in Tampa.

Fultz-Robinson moved to Florida in 2013 and started running marathons. During training, she discovered a problem with her routine.

Checking metrics, like distance, time, and heart rate, was disruptive to her training because her smartwatch was buried under her sleeve.

So, the career lawyer set off on a path towards fashion design to solve her problem.

Owner Karen Fultz-Robinson invented her brand to make tracking fitness metrics easier.

"I said I’m just going to make this happen," Fultz-Robinson recalled.

Fultz-Robinson says ObservaMé is the first exercise wear to create a hole in the shirt for a fitness tracker to fit through.

Last year Time magazine listed ObservaMé as one of the top inventions of 2022. Items are manufactured right here in Tampa.

ObservaMé offers men’s and women’s apparel.

To shop, click here.