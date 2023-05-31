Wales Pointe Restaurant and Bar has become a hotspot for live music and comedy shows

Wales Pointe Restaurant and Bar sits in downtown Lake Wales.

"My initial vision was just to have the restaurant and bar. I didn't think I was going to have the amount of entertainment that I have," says owner, Tiffany Davis.

"It's become a much-needed hub for live acts in the area. "Jazz was my thing. I really like jazz, so at the beginning, the live entertainment was just jazz and blues," she says.

But Tiffany has expanded to pop, rock, country, and even comedy acts.

The live entertainment may get folks in the door, but the food keeps them coming back.

"I primarily serve American cuisine with southern-style dishes. The most popular dish is probably our shrimp and grits," says Tiffany

And the cooking is in her blood.

Wales Pointe's logo has an image of her grandmother in the middle, wearing a chef's hat. "My grandmother is a big part of who I am today," she says.

Another big part of who she is comes from the military. Tiffany joined the U.S. Army in 2002.

It's where she was trained to be a food service specialist. She served in the U.S. and Korea before being deployed to Iraq.

She eventually retired as a staff sergeant. "My leadership skills have helped me a lot. They've helped me maintain good employees," says Tiffany.

Tiffany says there's always an open seat at the bar for a fellow veteran.

"I say come on. We can sit down, and we'll probably talk about the military all day, doesn't matter what branch you're in."

Wales Pointe Restaurant and Bar is located at 207 E. Park Ave. in Lake Wales.

Check out their website for hours and entertainment by clicking here.