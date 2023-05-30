UT grad brings Bay Area businesses together through YouTube series

At just 26 years old, Kelsey Duncan is a business consultant, real estate investor, and producer. While she was recently named a "Forbes 30 Under 30" nominee, she knows the turbulence that comes with being a self-made entrepreneur all too well.

She wasted no time tackling her first business venture when she was just 19 years old while going to college in Tennessee.

"I created an app that would guide women through the sorority recruitment process," Duncan explained. "I hired a developer, graphic designer, and then I would say six months after that conversation, another organization stole the whole thing and that was my first introduction to entrepreneurship."

The harsh blow left her longing for a fresh start in a new city, so the aspiring businesswoman turned to Forbes Magazine for advice.

Kelsey Duncan says another company swooped up her idea after she developed her first app.

"They had an article that mentioned the second-best place in the United States for young entrepreneurs and it was Tampa," Duncan recalled. "I had never been, so I just jumped on a plane and never looked back."

Her new beginning came with more trial and error. While completing her degree at the University of Tampa, another app failed after the pandemic shut down the world.

As she began to rethink her career aspirations, she recalled a life-changing trip to South Africa where she hosted a pitch competition for impoverished entrepreneurs.

"Entrepreneurship was this universal language that brought us together and we could really come together on a lot of the similar situations that we had been through," Duncan explained. "That's where the idea for the show came and it was, 'how can I showcase what true, authentic entrepreneurship looks like and show people that it doesn't matter what industry you're in, humans learn from humans."

Kelsey Duncan says a trip to Africa changed her life.

That's how her 'Behind the Bay' series was born.

"I started going around and interviewing business owners about their journey, who they are, why they do what they do, the highs and the lows, advice to others to try to inspire, educate and motivate the next wave of entrepreneurs in this city," Duncan added.

One of her first episodes took her to Main Street in Safety Harbor, where she met Mary Kate and John Walker owners of The Tides Market & Provisions.

Every day, they serve freshly made seafood dishes to hundreds of hungry customers who also come to buy the locally made food and products sold on their shelves.

"We wanted to kind of be tastemakers," John Walker said. "These are local farmers, ice-cream makers, candle-makers, we source from about 50 to 60 different vendors and it's a way to celebrate what comes from in and around Tampa Bay because there are so many great people doing so many great things."

Kelsey Duncan with Mary Kate and John Walker.

Their "Behind the Bay" episode showcased how the couple's current success started when they decided to take a leap of faith and open their doors during the pandemic after John Walker lost his job.

"It was really through those trying times that we decided to either go for it or we would just stop talking about having our own business," Mary Kate Walker said.

Now, with Duncan's help, their next focus is expanding that business.

"So, because of our relationship with Kelsey, It has provided us an opportunity to get in front of some people that are interested in our concept," John explained. "We have an opportunity to go to Ybor probably in the next two and a half years."

Kelsey Duncan created a YouTube series to connect Bay Area businesses.

"It's an exciting opportunity for them, but it's also exciting for the city and the community because they're bringing something that Ybor hasn't had and needs," Duncan added.

It's exactly what Duncan set out to do - bring the Bay Area business community together, through tales of triumph.

