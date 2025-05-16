MacDill Air Force Base's military role through the years

TAMPA - May is Military Appreciation Month. MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa has played a critical role in the military over the years. FOX 13's Mark Wilson takes a look below.
45 years ago, some of the darkest days in American history set MacDill Air Force base on a new path. The Iran hostage crisis became a catalyst for change.
MacDill's Airfest draws 150,000 people every year. But in the 1950s, large crowds were allowed on base to watch a much different spectacle.
Did you know MacDill Air Force Base was born out of the worst economic crisis in U.S. history? FOX 13's Mark Wilson shows us how it happened.
Today, Tampa has strong ties to the military community and MacDill Air Force Base. But, did you know that the connection started over 125 years ago? FOX 13's Mark Wilson has more.
Flight enthusiasts love watching planes take off and land at MacDill Air Force Base. At one point in history, there were so many military planes in the skies over Tampa, it earned an aviation nickname. FOX 13's Mark Wilson tells us what it was.
Tinker Elementary is the school on MacDill Air Force Base with a quirky name and lasting legacy. FOX 13's Mark Wilson introduces us to the military hero behind the name.
The Cuban Missile Crisis provided some of the most tense moments in American history, and MacDill Air Force Base played a crucial role during those 13 days.