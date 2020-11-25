Welcome to our first ever “Made in Tampa Bay” holiday gift guide.
Each week, we feature local artists, cooks, and businesses who make great products locally.
For more information on any of the companies or products below, click the link for the full segment and contact information.
FEATURED SEGMENTS:
Inside his Riverview workshop, Jonathan Ovalles taps, stamps, and sews, transforming leather into works of art with a practical purpose.
A Polk County company is putting new use to old baseball bats and they're unlike almost anything you've ever seen. Dugout Mugs, in Winter Haven, hollows out the barrels of baseball bats to make drinking mugs.
Temple Terrace firefighters David Burton and Andy Muzzy make American flags from retired fire equipment.
Tim Hileman's drone-repair business has had a busy year. But it's the two COVID-19 products he makes that he's most proud of.
A Lithia-based craftsman is penning his own history with the one-of-a-kind writing instruments he creates.
Ybor City was once known as the cigar capitol of the world, which means the city has produced its share of cigar boxes as well. Now, one local woman has made a business out of up-cycling these pieces of Tampa history.
Anyone who loves Italian olive salad will appreciate the care that Jerry Szkoruda and his staff take while making theirs.
Ratza Chocolate is a bean-to-bar chocolate shop that just opened in downtown Tarpon Springs.