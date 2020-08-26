Tarpon Springs business makes chocolate the old-school way

Ratza Chocolate is a bean-to-bar chocolate shop that just opened in downtown Tarpon Springs.

“I definitely didn’t plan to do it during a pandemic,” says owner Sara Ratza.

Ratza gets her cocoa from Central and South America.

“When you have a really good bean, you are going to have a really good chocolate,” says Ratza.

She roasts, shells, grinds and molds her chocolate right in her shop, located at at 11 North Pinellas Avenue.

Most of Ratza’s dark chocolate bars are 80% cacao, but she also does a coconut milk chocolate for customers who like something a little lighter.

Ratza Chocolate is open Wednesday through Sunday.

Learn more by visiting her website here.

