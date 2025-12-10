Buff City Soap in Tampa offers handmade gift options for holiday shoppers

The Brief Buff City Soap is a plant-based "Makery" that handcrafts soaps, bath bombs, body butters, foaming hand soaps, laundry soap and more — made fresh daily. They offer ready-to-gift holiday sets, online ordering with in-store pickup, and in-store events. Party bookings are available for those who want a group hands-on soap or bath-bomb experience.



Nothing says the holidays like giving something that smells — and feels — wonderful. Buff City Soap’s Midtown Tampa Makery turns everyday bath time into a seasonal treat, with shelves full of colorful bars, bath bombs and gift sets made right in the store.

What we know:

Visitors to Buff City Soap are often surprised to find that the majority of the products are made on-site, by hand. The shop is filled with an array of welcoming scents.

Since the soaps are completely plant-based, there are no harsh products, making them a good option for people with sensitive skin. They are also a favorite of people who are looking to focus on cleaning supplies with fewer chemical additives.

Buff City Soap offers a wide range of items featuring either standard or customizable scents, from bar soaps to laundry soaps to bath bombs.

Dig deeper:

The staff at Buff City Soap takes pride in hand-making their products, imparting a personal touch and making each of the items just a little bit different.

There is a variety of options for holiday gift shoppers, including boxed soap sets, bath-bomb bundles, and sampler packages. Buff City Soaps offers online ordering and in-store pickup, and subscriptions are available for laundry and body products.

What's next:

Buff City Soap will continue to rotate seasonal scents and holiday sets through December — and the Tampa Makery often adjusts hours for holiday shopping nights and special events. Shoppers and online visitors should check the stores social media pages for the latest updates.

How to Find Them:

The Tampa Makery is located at 1130 Gramercy Lane in Tampa. You can find them online here.