Madeira Beach jet ski crash hospitalizes 3 people: officials

A jet ski crash hospitalized three people on Sunday afternoon, according to the Madeira Beach Fire Department.

What we know:

First responders picked up an adult and two juveniles from the water near John’s Pass Boardwalk at around 2:30 p.m.

MBFD says that the two juveniles were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The adult is in stable condition.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the crash was an accident.

What we don't know:

No information has been released on the cause of the crash or the victims' names.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

