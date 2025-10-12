Madeira Beach jet ski crash hospitalizes 3 people: officials
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. - A jet ski crash hospitalized three people on Sunday afternoon, according to the Madeira Beach Fire Department.
What we know:
First responders picked up an adult and two juveniles from the water near John’s Pass Boardwalk at around 2:30 p.m.
MBFD says that the two juveniles were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The adult is in stable condition.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the crash was an accident.
What we don't know:
No information has been released on the cause of the crash or the victims' names.
An investigation into the crash is underway.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Madeira Beach Fire Department.