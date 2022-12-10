Madeira Beach man arrested in fatal Treasure Island hit-and-run

article

Two days after locating a pickup truck believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Treasure Island, deputies say they have arrested the suspected driver.

Pinellas County deputies say 62-year-old John Dennelly was driving the 2020 blue Chevrolet Silverado on the evening of December 6, 2022, when it was involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed Felicia White.

According to investigators, White was in a marked crosswalk walking northbound on Gulf Boulevard, crossing 108th Avenue North around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 6 when she was hit and killed.

Dennelly was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.