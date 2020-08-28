Madeira Beach wildlife rescue gives visitors a chance to get up close to alligators, exotic animals

If you like exotic pets and have ever wanted to pucker up with an alligator, then Madeira Beach has the place for you.

It's called the Alligator Attraction Wildlife Learning Center, and they have so much more than just alligators.

"We're here to rescue pet surrenders," said Sonny Flynn, managing partner of the Alligator Attraction Wildlife Learning Center. "Most of our pets or animals are considered throwaways. They are exotic pets."

The Alligator Attraction Wildlife Learning Center is home to more than 200 exotic rescue animals. They have everything from alligators, foxes, fish and even a sloth named Sid.

Flynn said its main goal is to educate the public about these animals, and to try to reduce the number of exotic pets.

Because most of these animals have been rescued from pet owners that did not know how to take care of them, they are used to human interaction, and cannot be let back into the wild.

"It is essential that they have interaction every day," shared Flynn.

Visitors can interact with several of the animals, including holding a baby alligator. “We just wanted to touch and feel and be up close to an alligator in person, not in the wild. You go want to feed alligators in the wild, we reinforce that,” Flynn explained.

Flynn is excited that people of all ages can take something away from their visit to the learning center. “Education is key,” he said. The more you know, the more you take with you, the more our ecosystem is going to be safe.”

The Alligator Attraction Wildlife Learning Center also offers virtual field trips for teachers. They have such a variety of animals, they will tailor the experience to the teacher's lesson.

The Center is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Sundays, from 12-7 p.m.

Currently, they are operating at 50% capacity due to COVID-19 guidelines and reservations are required.

Visitors can go online to schedule a reservation at https://kissagator.com/.