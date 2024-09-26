Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until THU 5:15 PM EDT, Sarasota County, Manatee County
9
Tornado Warning
from THU 5:06 PM EDT until THU 5:30 PM EDT, DeSoto County, Sarasota County
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tornado Watch
from THU 6:45 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Watch: Pro-Trump boaters speed down flooded Tampa street

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 26, 2024 5:11pm EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News

Boaters zoom up flooded Bayshore Boulevard

A trio of Donald Trump supporters let their flag fly as they boated through Hurricane Helene floodwaters on Thursday. Video by Cory Watilo via Storyful.

TAMPA - It’s not Gasparilla season yet, but that doesn’t mean you won’t see boats parading up Bayshore Boulevard, apparently.

With South Tampa’s iconic roadway under water thanks to Hurricane Helene, a trio of Donald Trump supporters grabbed the opportunity to boat their way along Bayshore during high tide Thursday morning. Their blue "Trump 2024" flag flapped in the wind as they sped north near Orleans Avenue, their motor barely audible over the roar of the wind in video taken by Cory Watilo.

The entire length of Bayshore Boulevard is located in Evacuation Zone A, which is included in the county’s evacuation order that went into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday. Waves were visibly crashing over the balustrade in the video.

Cory Watilo via Storyful

Bayshore regularly floods during hurricanes and other storms. Last year, during Hurricane Idalia, a paddleboarder was spotted battling the wind and waves though the flooded road. And in nearly every hurricane, fake photos of a shark swimming along Bayshore go viral.

Hurricane Helene surge forecast

Though the water had receded midday Thursday, Tampa police blocked off much of Bayshore to traffic, expecting more flooding as Hurricane Helene passes to the west.

The hurricane is due to make landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida tonight as a possible Category 4 storm, but its massive wind field is pushing water inland along the entire Gulf Coast. 

The Tampa Bay area is expected to see 5 to 8 feet of storm surge tonight as strong winds from the south hold more water in the bay. Those surge numbers will be higher to the north – perhaps as much as 20 feet near the point of landfall.

Earlier in the day, the sheriff of neighboring Pinellas County warned coastal residents not to play "stupid games" and urged those in evacuation zones to "get out."

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge and the Howard Frankland Bridge were both closed to traffic because of the weather as of Thursday afternoon. 