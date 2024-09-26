Pinellas sheriff warns: "Everybody’s just got to get out"

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
7
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Tornado Watch
from THU 6:45 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Pinellas sheriff warns: "Everybody’s just got to get out"

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 26, 2024 1:18pm EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News

Pinellas sheriff's full warning about "playing stupid games"

Ahead of Hurricane Helene, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri tried to be very clear: If you're in Evacuation Zone A, you should plan to leave as soon as possible.

CLEARWATER - Hurricane Helene’s storm surge could top 5 to 8 feet in Pinellas County, where Sheriff Bob Gualtieri had strong words for residents along the coast.

"I’m just gonna distill it down and put it in some really plain speak," the sheriff said Thursday morning. "Everybody’s just got to get out."

The sheriff’s comments came during a briefing as county officials implored those living in Evacuation Zone A – which is both coasts and other low-lying areas – to evacuate. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Wednesday.

"Doesn’t mean that they’ve got to go to Georgia. Doesn’t mean they got to go to North Carolina," Gualtieri continued. "Go to U.S. 19. Just get out of the area that you will not be able to get out of come this afternoon and early this evening."

Hurricane Helene surge forecast

Helene is expected to make landfall this evening in the Big Bend, coming ashore near Tallahassee as a powerful Category 3 or 4 hurricane. But the storm’s wide wind field is generating huge waves and pushing a massive amount of water ahead of it – water that will wash ashore as the storm passes.

The National Hurricane Center warned that storm surge could reach 8 feet along the Pinellas coast and around Tampa Bay. Minor coastal flooding was already a problem Thursday morning, with the worst expected Thursday night.

RELATED: Hurricane Helene Pinellas County updates & information

Gualtieri said there were still "way too many people" who had not left Zone A and warned that, as conditions got worse, emergency crews might not be able to stage rescues.

"There’s gonna reach a point where you’re on your own. We’re not going to get our people killed because you don’t want to listen to what we’re saying," he warned.

"We all heard the adage: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes," Gualtieri added. "Somebody’s gonna win a stupid prize because we’re not coming."