Black bear spotted at Disney World's Magic Kingdom, forces more than a dozen rides to close: FWC

Update 2:30 p.m. | An adult, female black bear that found its way into Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park has been safely captured, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. No other details were immediately released.

Original report

A black bear was reportedly stuck in a tree at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Monday morning, forcing several attractions, rides, and lands within the theme park to temporarily close.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) told FOX 35 that it was aware of a black bear reported in a tree at the Magic Kingdom and that biologists with its bear management program and law enforcement officers were on site at the Florida theme park.

"In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear."

Details on how the bear made it on to Disney's property, where specifically it was spotted within Magic Kingdom, or the bear's condition were not immediately known.

Most of the areas that were temporarily closed were on the west side of the park, including within Disney's Adventureland, Frontierland, and Liberty Square.

"We are working with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and have made the decision to reopen Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park," Walt Disney World said in a statement. Disney then referred to FWC's statement.

What rides are closed at Disney's Magic Kingdom due to bear stuck in tree?

While it's not unusual for an attraction or ride to go down unexpectedly throughout the day – whether for maintenance, weather, refurbishment or some other reason – it is unusual for so many attractions to be closed at once – and shortly after the theme park had opened for the day.

Several attractions and rides at Magic Kingdom were closed initially, most located within Disney's Adventureland, Frontierland, and Liberty Square, according to the "My Disney Experience" app. Shortly before 1 p.m. some previously closed attractions or rides appeared to have opened and were no longer listed as temporarily closed.

At it's peak, here is a list of the rides that were listed as temporarily closed shortly after 11 a.m. Many have since reopened, according to the app.

Under The Sea - Journey of The Little Mermaid

Walt Disney World Railroad - Fantasyland

Walt Disney World Railroad - Frontierland

Walt Disney World Railroad - Main Street, U.S.A.

Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

The Hall of Presidents

Haunted Mansion

Jungle Cruise

The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

Pirates of the Caribbean

Swiss Family Treehouse

Country Bear Jamboree

Liberty Square Riverboat

Tom Sawyer Island

Bears in Florida: Tips to know

Just last week, the FWC issued a news release reminding residents and visitors that black bears become more active as fall approaches. During the fall, black bears eat more to increase their fat storage before winter.

Adult bears need to eat nearly 20,000 calories each day in the fall, the FWC said. Bears can be opportunistic and can find easily accessible food, such as bird feeders, unsecured trash cans, or outdoor pet food.

"Any accessible food source, such as unsecured garbage, pet food or bird seed, can be enticing to a hungry bear preparing for the winter, potentially drawing them into conflict with people," said FWC Bear Management Program Coordinator, Mike Orlando, in a prepared statement. "However, if bears don’t find a food source in a neighborhood, they’ll move on."

Here are some tips to remember: