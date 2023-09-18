Black bear spotted at Disney World's Magic Kingdom, forces more than a dozen rides to close: FWC
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Update 2:30 p.m. | An adult, female black bear that found its way into Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park has been safely captured, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. No other details were immediately released.
Original report
A black bear was reportedly stuck in a tree at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Monday morning, forcing several attractions, rides, and lands within the theme park to temporarily close.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) told FOX 35 that it was aware of a black bear reported in a tree at the Magic Kingdom and that biologists with its bear management program and law enforcement officers were on site at the Florida theme park.
"In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear."
Details on how the bear made it on to Disney's property, where specifically it was spotted within Magic Kingdom, or the bear's condition were not immediately known.
Most of the areas that were temporarily closed were on the west side of the park, including within Disney's Adventureland, Frontierland, and Liberty Square.
"We are working with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and have made the decision to reopen Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park," Walt Disney World said in a statement. Disney then referred to FWC's statement.
What rides are closed at Disney's Magic Kingdom due to bear stuck in tree?
While it's not unusual for an attraction or ride to go down unexpectedly throughout the day – whether for maintenance, weather, refurbishment or some other reason – it is unusual for so many attractions to be closed at once – and shortly after the theme park had opened for the day.
Several attractions and rides at Magic Kingdom were closed initially, most located within Disney's Adventureland, Frontierland, and Liberty Square, according to the "My Disney Experience" app. Shortly before 1 p.m. some previously closed attractions or rides appeared to have opened and were no longer listed as temporarily closed.
Screenshots from Walt Disney World's "My Disney Experience" app showing multiple attraction and rides listed as temporarily closed.
At it's peak, here is a list of the rides that were listed as temporarily closed shortly after 11 a.m. Many have since reopened, according to the app.
- Under The Sea - Journey of The Little Mermaid
- Walt Disney World Railroad - Fantasyland
- Walt Disney World Railroad - Frontierland
- Walt Disney World Railroad - Main Street, U.S.A.
- Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- The Hall of Presidents
- Haunted Mansion
- Jungle Cruise
- The Magic Carpets of Aladdin
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Swiss Family Treehouse
- Country Bear Jamboree
- Liberty Square Riverboat
- Tom Sawyer Island
Bears in Florida: Tips to know
Just last week, the FWC issued a news release reminding residents and visitors that black bears become more active as fall approaches. During the fall, black bears eat more to increase their fat storage before winter.
Adult bears need to eat nearly 20,000 calories each day in the fall, the FWC said. Bears can be opportunistic and can find easily accessible food, such as bird feeders, unsecured trash cans, or outdoor pet food.
"Any accessible food source, such as unsecured garbage, pet food or bird seed, can be enticing to a hungry bear preparing for the winter, potentially drawing them into conflict with people," said FWC Bear Management Program Coordinator, Mike Orlando, in a prepared statement. "However, if bears don’t find a food source in a neighborhood, they’ll move on."
Here are some tips to remember:
- Never feed or approach bears
- Secure food and garbage
- Remove or secure bird feeders
- Never let pet food outside
- Clean and store grills
- Alert your neighbors if you see a bear