Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes Philippines

The Philippines was struck by a magnitude 6.7 earthquake on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake was centered approximately 21 miles from Puerto Galera.

There was no immediate word on any casualties, injuries or damage.

Meanwhile, officials are managing flooding caused by a typhoon that was forecast to bring heavy rains to Taiwan and coastal China over the weekend.

The typhoon intensified monsoon rains in the nation's capital, Manila, and outlying provinces, flooding low-lying villages, sweeping away several houses, setting off minor landslides and displacing more than 800 people, disaster response officials said on Friday.

