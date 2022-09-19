Maintenance underway after safety concerns raised at Braden River Park

On just about any weekend you'll find packed baseball fields, players rounding bases and families watching with excitement at Braden River Park in Manatee County.

"There's kids out here all the time, kids and parents. We have tournaments. It's a great community," said Becky Willmon, whose grandson plays baseball at the park.

Lately, she's noticed the park is in disrepair.

"The clay gets inside the dugouts sometimes. It’s dangerous. It’s slippery for the kids. Some of the sidewalks are washed out, the electrical outlets are not being fixed," she said.

Some bases are not properly secured, holes are visible in the outfield and shade screens are missing.

"It's 100 degrees out here on the weekends. Some parents come out here and don’t realize there’s no shade… they don’t know what they are getting into," said Willmon.

She tried contacting Manatee County several times. Other families have also expressed their concerns.

Now, the manager of Manatee County Parks told FOX 13 News that crews will soon address the issues.

Shortly after, FOX 13 witnessed the results. Grounds crews were raking fields and going base-by-base, making sure they were secured.

The parks operation manager said a few power outlets were addressed last week and broken outlet covers were being worked on.

Cracks in the concrete came from a port-a-let pump truck. Repairs are currently being scheduled.

The parks manager said excessive rain caused erosion and infield clay issues. Those items will be addressed in the upcoming days.

The county said brighter lighting was being installed in the women's restroom.

The parks manager said Manatee County takes pride in the fields and has every intention of keeping them up.

Families like Willmon's will be watching.