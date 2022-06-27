Making Tampa Bay more resilient to sea level rise and flooding: New study takes deeper dive

A new report is revealing more about the unique challenges the Tampa Bay region faces against the threat of sea level rise and storm surge.

The Resilient Ready Tampa Bay project led by the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council worked with local municipalities to highlight the climate-related risks they face and potential solutions.

The study was designed to help local governments plan for and adapt to the vulnerabilities and potential impacts from flooding.

It specifically focused on Oldsmar, Tampa and St. Pete Beach.

Image from Resilient Tampa Bay study

Out of 13 applications from local governments, the three cities were chosen because they were considered to be most reflective of the overall region and could serve as replicable models.

To read the full report, click here.