Special Marine Warning
from MON 1:34 PM EDT until MON 2:15 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Heat Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM EDT until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Rip Tide Statement
from MON 2:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 2:15 PM EDT, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County

Mama bear carries 3 cubs on her back to swim across Wisconsin lake

Published 
Wild Nature
FOX 13 News

Mama bear carries 3 cubs on her back across lake

(Video: Nelda Powers via Storyful)

COUDERAY, Wis. - Boaters in Wisconsin watched in awe as a mama bear swam across a lake -- carrying her three cubs on her back the entire way.

Nelda Powers was enjoying a sunset cruise on the Chippewa Flowage in June when she and her friends spotted movement in the lake.

The group watched as the bear patiently swam across the water just past the boat, all the while towing her three cubs on her back.

"She's working so hard," one person could be heard in the video as another exclaimed, "Bless her heart!"

Once the bears made it across the lake, the mom and three cubs could be seen ambling up the embankment before running off into the woods.