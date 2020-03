A 92-year-old man riding a Razor electric scooter died after colliding with a Jeep in Pinellas Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Roland Menard was traveling southbound on 66th Street North in the outside lane, when he moved to the inside lane and into the path of a Jeep Patriot.

Menard was taken to Bayfront Medical Center and died from his injuries two days later.