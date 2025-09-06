Man accused of abusing a child for multiple years inside his home

The Brief 41-year-old Anthony Johnson is accused of abusing a child for multiple years inside his home. The investigation by Pinellas Park police began after an 11-year-old student at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School said they were being sexually abused. Two other juveniles were also removed from Johnson's home and placed in their family's care.



A Pinellas Park man is behind bars after police say he had been sexually abusing a child at his home for several years.

The investigation by Pinellas Park police began after an 11-year-old student at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School said they were being sexually abused by a family member.

Police later determined that the suspect, 41-year-old Anthony Johnson, was not related to the victim.

The victim told detectives that the abuse inside Johnson's home began when she was about five.

Two other juveniles were also removed from Johnson's home and placed in their family's care.

The victim has also been placed in the care of her family.

Charges

Sexual battery on a child under the age of 12

Lewd and lascivious molestation by an adult on a child under the age of 12

What's next:

Johnson is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.

