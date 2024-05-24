Man accused of murdering father in school parking denied bond

Roderick Watson, accused of shooting and killing a father outside a Marion County middle school, was denied his bond as he appeared before a judge on Friday, two days after the deadly altercation.

Watson, 34, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph James Juarez Coles, 32, six times on Wednesday and then beating his lifeless body. According to an arrest report, witnesses said Watson was seen "walking around with a smile on his face" while onlookers tried to render aid. He flashed smiles in court during Friday's hearing.

The incident occurred while Watson was at the school with his fiancée, who is Coles' ex-partner. They were celebrating the end of the school year for their children when Watson's fiancée and Coles began arguing over a custody issue. Deputies say Watson then got out of the car and shot Coles.

According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses stated they watched Watson shoot Coles while he was holding his daughter’s hand.

Watson is charged with second-degree murder.