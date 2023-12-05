Man accused of attacking woman at Riverview Publix arrested after good Samaritans come to her aid: HCSO

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is hailing several good Samaritans as heroes after it says they helped a woman being attacked in a Publix parking lot on Monday.

According to HCSO, Robert Moore, 42, approached the 65-year-old victim in the parking lot of the Boyette Road Publix.

Deputies said he knocked her to the ground and stole her keys. They added that people nearby saw the attack and stepped in immediately.

According to HCSO, one person called 911 and two others detained Moore until deputies arrived and took Moore into custody.

"The swift actions of these good Samaritans echo the strength and unity of our tight-knit community," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Moore has been charged with robbery by saddening snatching, battery on a victim over 65 and battery.