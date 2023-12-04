Road rage suspect leaves crash scene after punching, robbing other Pasco County driver: Deputies

article

Authorities are searching for a road rage suspect who they said was involved in a crash before punching and robbing another driver in Pasco County over the weekend.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said the suspect sideswiped the victim's car near the intersection of SR 54 and Asturian Parkway. While they were exchanging information after the crash, deputies said the suspect punched the victim and stole their property.

After that, the suspect then left in a light-colored crossover SUV that may be missing the driver's side mirror, according to investigators.

The suspect is described as a Black man that is around 28 to 37 years old, approximately 6 ft. to 6'2" and weighs between 235 and 260 pounds, PSO officials said.

The Florida Highay Patrol is handling the crash investigation while the sheriff's office investigates the robbery.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number "23041627 or submit a tip on the sheriff's office's website.