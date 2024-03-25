Man accused of causing head-on crash, drunk driving in Tampa: HCSO

article

A 73-year-old man is accused of driving the wrong way and causing a head-on collision in Tampa on Sunday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO says they're investigating the crash that happened near Columbus Drive and Regional Water Lane.

According to officials, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. after Linton Robertson drove his car in the wrong direction down the eastbound lanes. Investigators say Robertson hit another vehicle head-on.

Both vehicles were totaled, according to HCSO.

Authorities say both Robertson and the other driver were injured and taken to Tampa General Hospital. Signs of impairment were noticed at the hospital, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office says Robertson is a multi-time DUI offender and had a blood-alcohole content (BAC) over .2 during a previous incident. Deputies say charges will be forthcoming for Sunday's crash following the findings of a blood sample submitted to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

"There is no excuse for driving under the influence and putting others' lives at risk," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "The consequences of impaired driving can be life-altering, and we will not tolerate anyone who threatens the safety of our residents."

The sheriff's office says in addition to this incident, their DUI squad made 31 impaired driving arrests over the weekend.

"I am so proud of the work our DUI squad does every day to keep our streets in Hillsborough County safe," said Chronister. "They made 31 crucial arrests over the weekend, ensuring that those who choose to endanger lives through driving under the influence are held accountable."

