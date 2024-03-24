Wrong-way driver dies after multi-car crash on I-75: FHP

article

A 32-year-old Wimauma man was driving his car the wrong way in Manatee County early on Sunday morning, according to officials.

Authorities say the man was headed north in the southbound lanes of I-275 around 2 a.m. He entered I-75 while still headed in the wrong direction, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 23-year-old Bradenton woman was headed south on I-75 in the left lane at mile marker 233, according to FHP. Troopers say there was also a 29-year-old Saint Cloud man driving south in the center lane.

The front of the Wimauma man's car hit the front of the Bradenton woman's vehicle, according to officials.

Authorities say after the collision, the front of the Saint Cloud man's car hit the back of the Bradenton woman's car.

The Wimauma man was pronounced dead at the scene and the Bradenton woman was flown to Tampa General Hospital after being critically injured, according to FHP.

Troopers say the woman's passenger, a 42-year-old Bradenton man, also had minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

