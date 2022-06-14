Man accused of raping woman 20 years ago found guilty in Tampa courtroom

A man accused of raping a woman more than 20 years ago has been found guilty on all counts. The Tampa jury handed down the verdict Tuesday afternoon, convicting Antonio Rivers of sexual battery with a deadly weapon and armed burglary.

Rivers decided at the last minute not to testify in his own defense, but the jury had plenty to hear from Prosecutor Cristina Castillo. During closing arguments, Castillo pointed the finger at Rivers for raping the victim at gunpoint 22 years ago.

"The science that has been presented to you is what tells us that Antonio Rivers is guilty," Castillo said.

The victim came face-to-face with Rivers Monday during trial, telling the jury what her attacker did.

The victim said she returned home around 10:30 p.m. on December 17, 2000, and walked in on an armed robber who broke in through the window. She said he was wearing a mask and pointed a gun at her demanding money.

When she told him that she didn't have any money, he forced her into the bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

"I was just praying 'please don't kill me, please don't kill me,'" she tearfully recalled in a Tampa courtroom.

DNA from the victim as well as fingerprint evidence from the scene were all collected, but it didn't generate leads. The case went unsolved for 20 years.

Rivers' Public Defender David Hall told the jury before the verdict that the evidence can't be trusted. Hall said the forensic evidence has deteriorated after two decades, and he pointed out that the lead detective admitted some of it was lost, mishandled or destroyed.

Ultimately, the jury found Rivers guilty on all counts. Rivers will be sentenced on July 7.