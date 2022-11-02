Man accused of trying to buy $23M worth of properties, luxury car with fake name, pledged $3M to foundation

article

A Sarasota man was arrested for using a false identity to try and buy two properties and a luxury car valued at more than $23 million, deputies said. He's also accused of pledging more than $3 million to former sportscaster Dick Vitale's foundation.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said 48-year-old Robert Schnepf was arrested after deputies received a report of a series of suspicious transactions on Saturday. Investigators said the two-time convicted felon was identifying himself as "Robert Banagino" during the fraud scheme.

The sheriff's office's economic crimes unit learned he hired a local realtor after he claimed he was a business owner visiting Sarasota after Hurricane Ian. Deputies said "Banagino" expressed interest in buying a commercial property valued at $17.5 million and a second residential property that was worth $5.2 million.

The local realtor started the transaction process, and "Banagino" told them he was interested in buying a Rolls-Royce, so the realtor connected him with a local car dealership, detectives said. He agreed to buy a 2022 Mercedes-Benz valued at more than $132,000, according to SCSO.

The man opted for the purchase option with the dealership, but he signed his name as Robert "Schnepf," investigators said. While at the dealership he alluded to millions of dollars in assets and the need to donate money for tax purposes.

Sarasota County deputies said the dealership manager introduced "Banagino" to former sportscaster Dick Vitale, and he visited Vitale's personal home and pledged to contribute $3 million to his foundation.

Detectives identified the fraudster as Schnepf, a two-time convicted felon who is currently on probation for grand theft. SCSO also said he has prior arrests in Florida and New York for grand theft, burglary, assault, possession of forged instruments, criminal impersonation and more.

He was arrested on a single felony charge of scheming to defraud more than $50,000, Sarasota County deputies said. He is currently in custody on a $100,000 bond while the investigation continues.