Police search for animatronic baby dinosaur stolen in New Port Richey

article

Authorities in Pasco County are looking for a stolen animatronic dinosaur.

Apparently, someone just couldn't keep their claws off an animatronic baby velociraptor belonging to the upcoming "Dinos and Dragons Exhibit," set to open in December in New Port Richey.

It is valued at around $6000. The thieves cut the straps that were tying it down on a trailer and carried it off.

READ: Why do cars roll uphill at Spook Hill? Legends & science explain the thrill of Lake Wales’ gravity hill

"I think a mom is going to knock on her kid’s door and find a velociraptor in her kid's bedroom," said Charles Zidar, curator for the Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology and Science. "I think it might be a Halloween prank-type thing and maybe they didn’t realize the value or that it's considered a felony. I’m hoping it just gets returned."

The stolen dino was set to be featured as part of a pack of hunting velociraptors. The exhibit will feature around 100 species of life-sized dinosaurs that move and appear real. It will be located at the Harry Schwettman Education Center near downtown New Port Richey.

"It is a little disheartening because we're working hard to do something great in the community, and to have this happen, it takes a little wind out of your sails," said Zidar.

Anyone with information should call New Port Richey Police at 727-841-4550.