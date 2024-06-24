Man arrested after decomposed body found near New Tampa storage facility: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A man was arrested for first-degree murder after a decomposed body was found near a New Tampa storage facility on Friday, investigators said.

The Tampa Police Department said Andre Aris, 29, is now facing one felony count of murder in the first-degree and one felony count of grant theft of a motor vehicle. The charges stem from the death of a 35-year-old man, who has not been identified by TPD officials.

Officers responded to the 17000 block of Dona Michelle Drive after receiving reports of a person being found dead. Once they arrived at the scene, investigators said they found a body in an advanced stage of decomposition.

Booking photo for Andre Aris. Courtesy: Orient Road Jail.

Officers who responded said they found the victim's Florida Driver's License, which they used to identify him. Detectives said they learned the 35-year-old victim was living in his car, which was a red 2006 Dodge Charger.

Through their investigation, authorities said they learned the vehicle was being driven by another person other than the victim. They later found the victim's vehicle parked at a home in the 17000 block of Madison Creek Drive on Saturday, June 22, and took Aris into custody.

Aris told detectives that he met the victim a month prior and claimed the victim had given him the Dodge Charger to sell a week ago. Authorities said he also claimed the person who gave him the vehicle didn't look like the victim.

Based on evidence collected, however, Aris had several of the victim's photo ID cards, according to TPD.

Investigators said they also searched a nearby storage facility and hotel and found evidence that connected Aris to the victim's murder. TPD did not give any details on what was found in their searches.

The suspect remains at the Orient Road Jail.