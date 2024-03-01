Man arrested after shooting at students outside Spoto High School: HCSO

A man was arrested for firing shots at students near Spoto High School in February, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

According to HCSO, Jahfahree Edwards, 24, was arrested on Thursday and charged with multiple counts of second-degree murder, throwing a deadly missile within or into a vehicle, and others.

Edwards was seen on surveillance footage firing a gun at students near Spoto High School in Riverview on February 14.

According to deputies, a fight between two girls led one of them to call the shooter to the fight. At around 4 p.m., Edwards showed up and started firing.

It happened in front of the Osprey Lakes West subdivision near the corner of Eagle Palm and Breezy Palm drives in Riverview. The subdivision is just down the street from Spoto High where school had just let out moments earlier.

After a thorough investigation, detectives located Edwards staying with a family member in the 13000 block of Flame Wood Court in Tampa.

"I stand relieved knowing that this violent criminal is no longer a threat to our community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister, "While we're grateful that no one fell victim to his actions, let this serve as a reminder that there's no refuge for those who choose to cause chaos. Committing crimes like this will not go unpunished."