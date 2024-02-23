Video: Deputies searching for suspect accused of shooting at teens near Spoto High School

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a wanted man they say opened fire at several teens on Friday during a fight down the street from Spoto High School.

Deputies say Jahfahree Prince Edwards is wanted for four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Deputies are searching for Jahfahree Prince Edwards, who they say opened fire at teens near Spoto H.S. on Friday. Image is courtesy of HCSO.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

