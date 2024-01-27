Man arrested for allegedly stabbing stranger in Palm Coast, deputies say

article

A man is in custody after being caught on camera attacking a stranger with a knife on Thursday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, identified by deputies as Eric Galdabini of Palm Coast, was driving on Barrister Lane when he asked a woman walking several yards behind a man to get in his vehicle while repeatedly circling the area, deputies said. On his last attempt, the couple both told Galdabini to leave them alone, and he then drove past them, parked his vehicle on the shoulder, and sprinted towards the couple with closed fists, a press release stated.

A physical altercation ensued between the two men before Galdabini pulled out a knife, slashed the victim several times, and attempted to chase him before returning to his car and fleeing the area, according to deputies. Galdabini was later identified in a traffic stop by FCSO and detained, deputies said. Although Galdabini gave conflicting statements about the incident, the victim’s account was later verified by surveillance video from nearby homes, according to a press release.

Galdabini has been arrested for Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and is currently being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on $40,000 bond, a press release stated.



