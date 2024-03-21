Man arrested for hacking into company's email to steal $60K as part of romance scheme, deputies say

A Daytona Beach man was arrested for hacking into a construction company's email account and stealing more than $60,000, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the case dates back to December 2020, when Taufiq Kailani, 47, pretended to be an employee with a company based in the Big Bend area, using a fake bank letter to convince another company based in Sebring to wire the money into a bank account. The two companies had been working on a project together.

HCSO says the account that received the money was opened by an elderly person Kailani had befriended as part of a romance scheme. That victim withdrew the money and sent it to the suspect.

Kailani was booked into the Volusia County Jail. Records show he has since bonded out.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement assisted HCSO in the investigation.