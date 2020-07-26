Man arrested for manslaughter following 'frantic 9-11 call' that led police to woman’s body

article

Christopher Michael Zdrodowski is facing manslaughter charges after a frantic 911 call led Largo police to a woman’s body Saturday night.

When officers arrived, they said they found a deceased woman who succumbed to a gunshot wound.

While investigating, detectives say they developed probable cause to charge Zdrodowski with manslaughter.

Zdrodowski was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

Police say Zdrodowski and the victim knew each other and there is no threat to the public.