Man arrested for murder of 15-year-old: SPPD

A man faces a murder charge after Pinellas County deputies say he shot and killed a 15-year-old boy earlier this week.

The backstory:

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Ahmad Albayati, 15, had been talking with James Acosta, 19, about buying a gun.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23, police say Acosta shot Albayati in the back and upper chest and left him lying along the 5300 block of Laurel Place near Clearwater.

Albayati died at the hospital, according to police.

Deputies later arrested Acosta and booked him into jail on Thursday.

What's next:

Acosta faces charges of third-degree murder, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, and furnishing a firearm to a minor.

Jail records show he's being held without bond.