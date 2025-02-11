Man arrested for murder after roommate found shot to death outside home: HCSO

The Brief Highlands County deputies say Rosalio Sanchez, 70, shot and killed his 40-year-old roommate on Monday. Sanchez told deputies he was upset at the victim, because he attacked another man who lived in the same house. Sanchez faces a first-degree murder charge.



A 70-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge after Highlands County deputies say he shot and killed his roommate on Monday.

What we know:

Deputies found the 40-year-old victim's body outside a home off Sarasota St. in Lake Placid shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

Courtesy: Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO said Rosalio Sanchez admitted to being the shooter, telling deputies he was upset, because the victim beat up another man who also lived in the home.

Sanchez told investigators he grabbed a pistol, walked back outside and shot the victim, leaving him to die.

Mugshot of Rosalio Sanchez. Courtesy: Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Sanchez and took him to jail, where records show he's being held without bond.

What we don't know:

HCSO has not released the name of the man who died.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, along with Highlands County Jail records.

