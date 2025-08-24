Man arrested for trafficking meth in Ruskin, over $12,000 seized: HCSO
RUSKIN, Fla. - A man was arrested for selling drugs after a Hillsborough County deputy found a trafficking amount of methamphetamine and over $12,000 during a traffic stop at 5th Ave. Southeast and 2nd St. Southeast in Ruskin.
The backstory:
The driver, Joseph Perrone, 64, told the deputy that he didn't have his license or registration, so he was asked to step out of the car.
That's when the deputy noticed pills on the floor, prompting him to search the car.
Investigators say a plastic tub with 15.9 grams of meth and $12,043 in cash was recovered.
Multiple glass pipes and syringes with illegal drugs were also found.
Charges
- Trafficking in amphetamine 14 to 28 grams
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
