Man arrested for trafficking meth in Ruskin, over $12,000 seized: HCSO

The Brief A man was arrested for trafficking meth in Ruskin and over $12,000 was seized during a traffic stop at 5th Ave. Southeast and 2nd St. Southeast, according to HCSO. Investigators say a plastic tub with 15.9 grams of meth and $12,043 in cash was recovered. The driver, Joseph Perrone, 64, was charged with trafficking in amphetamine, 14 to 28 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.



A man was arrested for selling drugs after a Hillsborough County deputy found a trafficking amount of methamphetamine and over $12,000 during a traffic stop at 5th Ave. Southeast and 2nd St. Southeast in Ruskin.

The backstory:

The driver, Joseph Perrone, 64, told the deputy that he didn't have his license or registration, so he was asked to step out of the car.

That's when the deputy noticed pills on the floor, prompting him to search the car.

Investigators say a plastic tub with 15.9 grams of meth and $12,043 in cash was recovered.

Multiple glass pipes and syringes with illegal drugs were also found.

Charges

Trafficking in amphetamine 14 to 28 grams

Possession of drug paraphernalia

