Historic cocaine bust at Port Everglades, U.S. Coast Guard to hold news conference

The Brief The U.S. Coast Guard is holding a press conference on Monday morning to discuss the largest cocaine offload in Coast Guard history. Officials say that 76,140 pounds of cocaine were seized at Port Everglades.



A historic amount of illegal narcotics was seized at Port Everglades, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials say that 76,140 pounds of cocaine were offloaded.

The U.S. Coast Guard is holding a press conference on Monday morning at 10 a.m. to discuss details about the largest cocaine offload in Coast Guard history.

Officials in attendance

Rear Adm. Adam Chamie, Southeast District commander

Capt. John B. McWhite, Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton commanding officer

Rear Adm. Chase Sargeant, Deputy Director, Joint Interagency Task Force-South

U.S. Attorney Gregory Kehoe, Middle District of Florida, U.S. Attorney’s Office

