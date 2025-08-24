Historic cocaine bust at Port Everglades, U.S. Coast Guard to hold news conference
MIAMI - A historic amount of illegal narcotics was seized at Port Everglades, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Officials say that 76,140 pounds of cocaine were offloaded.
The U.S. Coast Guard is holding a press conference on Monday morning at 10 a.m. to discuss details about the largest cocaine offload in Coast Guard history.
Officials in attendance
- Rear Adm. Adam Chamie, Southeast District commander
- Capt. John B. McWhite, Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton commanding officer
- Rear Adm. Chase Sargeant, Deputy Director, Joint Interagency Task Force-South
- U.S. Attorney Gregory Kehoe, Middle District of Florida, U.S. Attorney’s Office
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the U.S. Coast Guard.