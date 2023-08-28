Wanted man taken into custody after barricading inside car in Pinellas Park: Police

A standoff in Pinellas Park ended peacefully Monday morning.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, 33-year-old Michael Dixon, barricaded himself inside a vehicle at 9021 US Highway 19 N.

SWAT was on scene negotiating with Dixon, who police say was taken into custody without incident or injury.

According to law enforcement officers, Dixon was wanted on felony charges coming from an investigation conducted by the Largo Police Department.

Officials did not say what charges Dixon was originally facing.



