Man bitten by alligator while snorkeling at Central Florida springs: officials

A man said he was bitten by a 7-and-a-half-foot alligator while snorkeling at a Central Florida spring Monday, according to National Forests in Florida.

The "aggressive alligator" incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Alexander Springs Recreation Area in the Ocala National Forest, officials said. The man was snorkeling in the springs' designating swimming area at the time he reported the alligator bite.

The man suffered puncture wounds and lacerations and sought medical care on his own after the on-site operator was able to render aid to the man. His condition is unknown at this time.

The swimming area was closed for safety, but it's expected to reopen soon after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission finishes its investigation into the area.

The alligator believed to be involved in the incident was removed by the FWC.

Photo: Alexander Springs Recreation Area/US Forest Service

Alexander Springs briefly closed earlier this month to remove another alligator, but no one else has been hurt by alligators at ONF this year, officials said.

