Man charged with DUI, murder after plowing semi-truck into Tampa strip club for getting kicked out: TPD

A man was arrested after police say he drunkenly plowed his semi-truck into a group of people, killing one and injuring two others, outside a Tampa nightclub after he was kicked out.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Dylan Fogle, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, multiple DUI charges, and others after the incident on Tuesday.

READ: Man plows semi-truck into Tampa gentleman's club after getting kicked out, leaving 1 dead, 2 injured: Police

Police said they responded at around 4:19 a.m. to the parking lot of the Emperors Gentleman Club at 5718 Adamo Drive. They arrived to find the truck had crashed into the northern edge of the parking lot near the club's loading dock area.

Witnesses told police the driver had just been kicked out of the club and then returned to drive the truck into a group of people standing at the entrance. Detectives determined that Fogle had been kicked out due to inappropriate behavior.

Six people, including the three victims, were standing near the club's loading dock when it was struck, according to TPD. Giovanni Soto was killed in the crash, and two other men sustained serious injuries but have since been released from the hospital.

Fogle was taken to the hospital after the crash for his own injuries sustained in the crash. At the hospital, authorities determined alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash; Fogle's blood alcohol content was above the .08 legal limit.

He has since been booked into the Orient Road Jail.

