Man charged with murder in deadly Sarasota shooting

article

The Sarasota Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting near Hart’s Landing on Saturday.

Richard Minor, 66, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a firearm after an adult was shot and killed near the 900 block of 900 block of John Ringling Causeway shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim, who police have not identified, was taken to an area hospital and died several hours later.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter