Man charged with murder in deadly Sarasota shooting

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 4, 2024 6:11am EDT
Sarasota
Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting near Hart’s Landing on Saturday. 

Richard Minor, 66, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a firearm after an adult was shot and killed near the 900 block of 900 block of John Ringling Causeway shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. 

The victim, who police have not identified, was taken to an area hospital and died several hours later. 

