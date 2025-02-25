Man arrested in deadly 2023 Valrico overdose: HCSO

The Brief HCSO arrested a man on a first-degree murder charge after a 2023 Valrico overdose. Joseph Bellamy, 48, was charged in the overdose death of Shawn Wallace, 36, who died back in December 2023. Detectives said they determined Bellamy was the one who supplied the drugs to Wallace through their investigation.



A man was arrested in a deadly overdose that happened in Valrico back in 2023, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Mugshot of Joseph Bellamy. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Joseph Bellamy, 48, was charged in the murder of Shawn Wallace, 36, who was found dead in a Valrico home back on December 29, 2023, after overdosing on drug, according to HCSO.

What we know:

An investigation by HCSO deputies led them to Bellamy, who they say supplied Wallace with the drugs that led to his overdose.

HCSO says they obtained an arrest warrant on Tuesday, leading them to take Bellamy into custody and charge him with one count of murder in the first-degree, which resulted from the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

HCSO took him into custody without incident, deputies say.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led deputies to Bellamy or what kind of drugs he gave to Wallace.

What they're saying:

"Selling dangerous narcotics isn’t just a crime; it’s a direct threat to lives in our community," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We will not stand by while drug dealers poison our streets. If you choose to sell these deadly substances, we will find you, and we will hold you accountable."

This remains an active investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

