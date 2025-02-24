Grady Judd, sheriffs across Florida address illegal immigration

Press play above to watch press conference live. It is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m.

The Brief Sheriffs across Florida will meet on Monday morning to address illegal immigration. The meeting will be held in Winter Haven at 11:30 a.m. Last week, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri were appointed to advise the Florida cabinet on immigration enforcement.



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will join sheriffs across the state on Monday morning to discuss illegal immigration.

Judd, along with Florida Sheriffs Association President and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and sheriffs from across Florida, are expected to announce updates regarding 287(g) compliance in every county jail throughout the state at 11:30 a.m. in Winter Haven.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Last week, Judd and Gualtieri were appointed to advise the Florida cabinet on immigration enforcement.

What is the State Immigration Enforcement Council?

The backstory:

The State Immigration Enforcement Council was created by Senate Bill 2C, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law earlier this month.

It is a body of appointed law enforcement officers who will assist the cabinet (State Board of Immigration Enforcement) by providing insight and feedback regarding the enforcement of federal immigration law.

READ: Keefe tapped to head immigration enforcement

The council is made up of eight members, including four police chiefs, with the governor, commissioner of agriculture, attorney general, and chief financial officer each appointing one police chief; and four sheriffs, with the president of the senate and the speaker of the house each appointing two sheriffs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: