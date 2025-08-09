Man charged with second-degree murder after woman shot during Citrus County hostage situation: CCSO

The Brief A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was shot and killed during a Citrus County hostage situation on Friday: CCSO. Michael McClellan, 37, was taken into custody after shooting the woman inside the home on S Palmer Ave. in Homosassa Springs. On Saturday, law enforcement identified the victim as 45-year-old Sadie Marie Gochis of Homosassa.



The man that deputies say shot and killed a woman during a hostage situation at a Citrus County home on Friday has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Michael McClellan, 37, was taken into custody after he shot and killed a woman inside the home on S Palmer Ave. in Homosassa Springs.

On Saturday, law enforcement identified the victim as 45-year-old Sadie Marie Gochis of Homosassa.

The backstory:

This all began after reports of a domestic disturbance and when deputies arrived, they heard gunshots.

While outside the home, deputies learned that a woman may have been shot inside.

Officials say a juvenile boy who had been inside the home when shots were first fired was able to get out and deputies say he provided critical information to help them secure the perimeter around the home.

Communication to McClellan was eventually reached after several hours and the situation ended peacefully, according to Sheriff David Vincent.

Vincent says that the situation was very dangerous, and he is saddened by the outcome.

What they're saying:

"This was an emotional and dangerous situation from the start," said Vincent. "Our teams remained calm, focused, and worked tenaciously to prevent further loss of life. While we're grateful the situation didn't escalate further, we're saddened by the tragic outcome. Our hearts go out to the family of the victim."

What's next:

The case remains active, and no further details have been released at this time.

