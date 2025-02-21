Man in country illegally accused of sexually battering 9-year-old girl: Pasco sheriff

The Brief A man who is in the country illegally was arrested for sexually battering a 9-year-old girl in her own home. He's facing capital sexual battery charges as well as a third-degree felony charge of "illegal reentry of an adult unauthorized alien." Deputies as well as federal officials spent 16 hours searching for the suspect before he was caught.



A man in the country illegally was arrested on Friday for sexually battering a 9-year-old girl twice in Pasco County, investigators said.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Yobanny Barahona, 24, was arrested on two counts of capital sexual battery on a minor. Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco also said during a news conference Friday afternoon that the suspect is facing a third-degree felony charge of "illegal reentry of an adult unauthorized alien," which he said was possible under a new Florida statute.

Deputies said the 9-year-old girl was at home with the suspect on Thursday when her father came home and heard noise coming from upstairs. That's when deputies said the girl's father found Barahona in bed with his daughter, forcing himself on her.

After the father found them, Nocco said Barahona apologized and ran out of the house.

The girl's father immediately called law enforcement, and deputies, along with Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, began an approximately 16-hour manhunt for the suspect in the Dade City area. Friday afternoon was when they closed in on the suspect, and he was caught along Decker Lane.

The suspect admitted to sexually battering the young girl the night before, as well as one other incident prior to that, according to investigators. He also admitted that he was in the country illegally.

Nocco said Barahona was in the country illegally this time after he was previously removed from the country.

According to the sheriff's office, victims' advocates are working with the 9-year-old girl to get her the help she needs. Investigators do believe this was an isolated incident, but they said this remains an active investigation.

