Illegal immigrant takes plea deal in connection with death of Pinellas County deputy

An illegal immigrant, who is accused of leaving the scene after authorities say he hit and killed a Pinellas County deputy in 2022, pleaded guilty in court on Friday.

Originally, Juan Molina-Salles pleaded not guilty to the charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death. However, he changed that plea to guilty on Friday and asked that his sentence be no more than 20 years.

In September 2022, Deputy Michael Hartwick was providing security at a construction site on I-275 in Pinellas County. Dash and body cam video played in court Friday showed the deputy got out of his vehicle. That’s when he was hit and killed by a front-end loader driven by Molina-Salles.

Molina-Salles, who is from Honduras and was in the U.S. illegally, fled the scene. He was later found after a nine-hour manhunt.

Attorneys for the state argued Molina-Salles had access to a cell phone and, in the hours after the crash, made several calls. However, he never called 911 to request help for Deputy Hartwick, they said. They objected to his requested 20-year sentence cap and instead asked the judge for a 30-year cap, which is the maximum.

The family of Deputy Hartwick attended Friday’s court hearing and released a statement through a victim’s advocate.

"He was a mason, a Navy veteran, a member of the American Legion, and a volunteer in the community. He dedicated his life to service for others," the statement read. "While immigration is not the issue being discussed today, we as a family cannot help but consider how our father was taken by someone who did not have the proper documentation to be here in the first place."

In the end, Pinellas County Judge Pat Siracusa decided to accept Molina-Salles’ guilty plea with the 20-year sentence cap.

"I have to remain consistent in the way that I impose the law, and I have a track record that goes back 18 years," Siracusa stated. "It would be easy to look up and find that I have never given somebody more than 15 years for leaving the scene of a crash."

Sentencing is set for March 4 at 9 a.m. Molina-Salles could receive a sentence of anywhere between four and 20 years.

"I can tell you that by entering this plea, it’s not really a ‘will it happen’ anymore. It’s guaranteed. At the end of whatever prison sentence you receive, you will be deported," Siracusa told Molina-Salles Friday.

