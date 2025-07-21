Man critically hurt in shootout in Tampa neighborhood, police searching for suspects

The Brief A shootout left a man critically injured early Sunday, according to the Tampa Police Department. It happened in the 3600 block of Whittier St., just north of 28th Ave. Police are looking to identify everyone involved in the exchange of gunfire.



A man is hospitalized with critical injuries after an exchange of gunfire in a neighborhood over the weekend, according to Tampa police.

What we know:

The Tampa Police Department says officers responded shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday to the 3600 block of Whittier St., just north of 28th Ave.

A man in his early 30s was found shot and rushed to the hospital, where investigators say he remains in critical condition.

VIDEO: Teens rob detective at gunpoint during undercover operation, HCSO says

Police say two vehicles were also hit by multiple rounds of gunfire at the scene.

TPD is looking to identify everyone involved in the shootout.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130 or contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay, and refer to report #25-409292.