VIDEO: Teens rob detective at gunpoint during undercover operation, HCSO says

The Brief A Hillsborough County detective was robbed at gunpoint during an undercover operation in Riverview, according to investigators. Video shows the robbery as the teen suspects demanded cash and showed their guns, pressing them against the detective's body. It happened at the Reflections Apartment Complex in Riverview.



A Hillsborough County detective was involved in an armed robbery during an undercover operation where detectives were attempting to buy THC vape pens, marijuana, and oxycodone, according to investigators.

Video shows the robbery at the Reflections Apartment Complex in Riverview as the suspects demanded cash and showed their guns, pressing them against the detective's body.

After the robbery, the suspects hopped in the car before leaving on foot a short time later.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says that his detective is lucky to be alive.

What they're saying:

"In a split second, this incident could have ended in tragedy," said Chronister. "The fact that our detective walked away unharmed is nothing short of a miracle. Our deputies put their lives on the line every single day to protect this community from the violent individuals who threaten it, and we will never stop pursuing justice."

HCSO later identified 17-year-old Daryl Cole and 18-year-old Christopher Samuels as the two people in the video.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

A third suspect, Ce'Dreon Davis, 18, was later identified as the getaway driver as surveillance video from the area showed him picking up Cole and Samuels shortly after the robbery.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Cole was later tracked down and arrested at his sister's residence in Tampa and Samuels was arrested in Auburndale.

READ: Suspected gunman accused in 2017 double murder at Longboat Key’s Zota Beach Resort charged

Big picture view:

Cole has an extensive criminal history, including 26 prior felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests and an active juvenile pickup order at the time of this incident.

Charges

Daryl Cole

Armed carjacking

Robbery with a firearm

Minor in possession of a firearm

Armed burglary of a conveyance

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Christopher Samuels

Armed carjacking

Robbery with a firearm

Armed burglary of a conveyance

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Ce'Dreon Davis

Armed carjacking

Robbery with a firearm

Armed burglary of a conveyance

The investigation is ongoing.